By Julius K. Satsi, GNA

Accra, Jan. 12, GNA - Reverend Stephen Amoako Osafo, the Head Pastor of the Inner Word of God Ministry, has urged ministers of the Gospel to always seek the welfare of congregants, especially the under-privileged.

He said God desires that all people extend a helping hand to one another and be each other’s keeper.

Rev. Osafo said this when the Church organised a special programme to help the needy as practiced by the early Church.

He explained, quoting Acts 2:42, that the early Church thought it wise to assist all those in need in the Church by encouraging members to bring the excess of what they had to support the needy.

He said it was significant that the modern church copied the acts of the early ones to ensure that all needy people were catered for within the church and its catchments area.

Items donated included bags of rice, clothing, gas cylinders, and cash amounts to some women to start and grow their businesses.

