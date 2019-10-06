news, story, article

Accra, Oct. 6, GNA – Dr Michael Boadi Nyamekye, the General Overseer of The Maker’s House Chapel, Sunday, opening the annual Experience Conference of the Church, urged Christians to seek the revelatory experience of Christ Jesus to seal their faith and manifest his power.

The revelatory experience, he said, was the bedrock for functioning and finding fulfilment in Christianity and those who had it were resolute in their faith; while those lacking it walked in carnality – wavering in their faith and having difficulty in worshipping God in truth and in spirit.

“It is very easy for someone to be in the neighbourhood of Jesus and yet not know who he is,” he stated. You see, it is one thing knowing Jesus from stories people tell about him and another thing Jesus revealing himself to a man”.

Dr Boadi Nyamekye said it important for Christians today to experience the manifestation of Jesus Christ in the same multiple dimensions that he presented, when he walked the earth 2000 years ago - healing the sick, raising the dead, turning water into wine, teaching the word, among others.

Jesus Christ, he said, was a change agent so those who followed him faithfully must see a turnaround in their lives and exhibit his power.

Wofa Yaw Sarpong and his Asomafo team and gospel musician Cynthia Mac Cauley joined the resident musical team, the Destiny Singers, to lead the congregation in their joyous exaltation of Jesus, the Christ.

The start of the 13-day Conference, under the theme: “The Same Jesus” was scheduled to coincide with the opening of the Church’s new 7000-seater auditorium – the new Destiny Area, which is adjacent to the School of Nuclear and Allied Sciences, Kwabenya.

The renowned televangelist and author, Pastor Benny Hinn and Pastor Jonathan Miller, the founder of the New Beginnings Church - based in the United States of America - would minister at the conference. Pastor Eastwood Anaba, the Founder of the Fountain Gate Chape International, headquartered in the Upper East Regional capital of Bolgatanga, would also minister.

At the launch of the Conference, Dr Boadi Nyamekye explained that the rationale for theme of the Conference, which is based on Hebrew 13:8, was to enable Christians to examine their hearts, prioritising their relationship with Christ above all else.

“To excel as Christians in today’s complex world, we must be both deeply rooted in Christ and connected to one another,” he noted.

He encouraged all and sundry to patronise the Conference to benefit from the fellowship of the anointed men of God, who had been gifted by the Holy Spirit to impart the word, make prophetic declarations and perform life transforming miracles.

The aim was for the Christian Community across the globe to experience a Holy Spirit revival surpassing that of the Day of Pentecost, he said.

GNA

