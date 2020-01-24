news, story, article

By Opesika Tetteh Puplampu



Sege (GAR), Jan 24, GNA - The Ada West District Chief Executive, Mr. Adzoteye Lawer Akrofi, has charged the newly inaugurated Assembly members Ada West to seek the collective interest of the people first.

He asked them to lead the people to champion the cause of their communities in line with the Assembly's development agenda.

He was addressing the 3rd inaugural service of the Ada West District Assembly held at Sege, the district capital.

According to him," It is only through effective cooperation and collaboration that we can realize the common goal of bettering the lives of our people.

This is the time to shelve our personal interests for the common good of our people. Let us work together for the greater good of our beloved District," he said.

He asked them to maintain close contact with their electorates, consult and solicit their ideas and bring same up for deliberation.

"You are expected to keep them informed on issues of development programs and projects by the government and the Assembly aimed at improving lives."

He urged the Assembly and Unit committee members to exercise the necessary precautions in order not to abuse the powers and authorities accompanying their responsibilities.

Ada Manklalo, Nene Agudey Obichere lll, who chaired, said," You articulated the clear ability to share and that gave the people hope to vote for you. Some of you have invested in the people, hope of development and that made them elected you to be their leaders.

Because of this, you need to learn more and cooperate with other stakeholders and heads of departments within the District so that you can learn from them," he said.

"Know how to speak to the elderly in order not to abuse your office else after serving your term, the thumb will speak against you.

Be competent, consistent, loyal, open and unite the people to help you do new developmental projects in your electoral area, the District and Ghana as a whole," he advised.

GNA