news, story, article

By Thomas Darko



Tamale, Sept. 22, GNA - Social Education, Development and Rural Volunteer Programme in partnership with Grow Together Foundation, has donated teaching and learning materials to the Kpawumo village school in the Sagnarigu Municipality.

The materials, which are to help enhance the delivery of quality and accessible education to children in the school, included 10 packs of exercise books, packs of pen and pencils pack and some story books.

Mr. Mohammed Andani, Executive Secretary, SEDARVP Ghana, said the gesture was to reach out to underprivileged children in the village school, the Grow Together Foundation project dubbed, “Back 2 School”.

Mr. Andani added that the project sought to provide underprivileged students in rural areas with educational materials to aid their learning processes, as well as engaged students in non-formal educational activities aimed at boosting their interest in education for them to always have a reason to go to school every day with a smile.

He added that they chose Kpawumo village school because the school had been cut off from government support indicating that the school which served the community and its surroundings was solely built through the collective effort of the community members.

He revealed that the school was currently being run by volunteer teachers.

He assured that his outfit would liaise with other NGOs to help deprived schools in the country.

Mr. Andani, emphasized the need to educate young people, saying "this would help secure brighter future, not just for the children but for the larger society."

During the presentation of the items, the team engaged the students in a quiz competition on basic mathematics, word spelling and sentence reading, which was led by SEDARVP Ghana Spanish Volunteers.

Mr. Abukari Shaibu Niendow, Founder and Executive Director of SEDARVP Ghana, stated that the efforts of Grow Together Foundation to effect change in the rural communities through the “Back 2 school” project had really inspired him, hence the reason to partner with the foundation actualize the vison that both organizations shared.

SEDARVP Ghana, is a local NGO based in the Northern part of Ghana with a mission to empower youngsters through quality education, social justice and civic education and underprivileged women through skills training and other women empowerment initiatives.

GNA