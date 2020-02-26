news, story, article

By Mohammed Balu, GNA



Tumu (UWR), Feb. 26, GNA - Security personnel operating in the country's border towns have been advised to work more closely with each other to promote unity to be able to collectively fight against terrorism.



Mr Albert Kan Dapaah, the Minister of National Security gave the advice in Tumu on Tuesday when he paid a day’s working visit to interact with the military detachment based in the area codenamed "Operation Conquered Fist" and other frontline security personnel.

"Avoid professional jealousy amongst yourselves and work together by collaborating with each other to secure the peace of the country," he advised.

The Minister indicated that anywhere in the world, Ghanaian security officers were regarded among the best, saying,"This is the time for you to exhibit high professional standards, bring your experience to bear now that the threat of terrorism is close to our own country, demonstrate what you have done in other countries".

The Minister said the possibility to attack was there and he therefore expected the security agencies "to put up the best intelligence ever to avoid any form of attack on the whole of the country".

He assured the troupes of government commitment of providing all the resources and logistical needs to help them do their work.

Mr Dapaah commended the operation "Conquered Fist" for the able manner they had patrolled the area against extremists attack and appealed to the Sissala East District Assembly to continue to offer the needed support being extended to the detachment.

The Minister promised to continue to visit the area more regularly to interact with the men on the ground and appealed to communities around the border to identify and report individuals who might want to use the challenging situation in some of the communities to radicalize them to attack others as a form of getting their concerns addressed.

Mr Karim Nanyua, the Municipal Chief Executive appealed to the Minister to help work on the bridge between Kunchokor to Wuru, which becomes impassable during the rainy season as well as improve easier access to communication among communities in the Municipality.

