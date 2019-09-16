news, story, article

By Abdulai Haruna/Priscilla Oye Ofori, GNA



Accra, Sept. 16, GNA – The campaign by the security agencies to stop miscreants from having their way - make things uncomfortable for them, has intensified as they make yet another intelligence-led raid in criminal hideouts at Madina.

A total of 338 suspected criminals made of 273 men, and 65 women, were seized in the joint police/military operations on Monday, at dawn, around the Redco Flats area.

Similar operations had already been carried out in other parts of the country including Budumburam in the Central Region.

Inspector Kwabena Danso, Deputy Public Relations Officer, Accra Regional Police Command, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA), that the suspects would be screened and anybody found to have been involved in any criminal act, prosecuted.

He said the officers retrieved a quantity of dried leaves believed to be cannabis, two sharp daggers and motorbike from the suspects.

“We also arrested some of them for engaging in gambling, stealing and other offenses.”

They would continue to take the fight to those who had chosen to live outside the law, he added.

