news, story, article

By Gifty Amofa, GNA

Accra, Sept. 17, GNA - A cross section of Ghanaians on Monday, September 16, expressed their anger about the announcement of the deaths of the Takoradi girls.

This was after, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) James Oppong Boanuh, had confirmed that the DNA test on the remains of the girls had tested positive.

The interviewees on hearing the sad news all shouted oooooooh!!!!, before making their comments.

The girls got missing as a result of serial kidnappings.

The accused persons: Sam Udeotuk Wills and John Orji have been arrested and arraigned.

Aunty Mansah, a trader said she knew they were dead considering the period within which the case had been investigated by the police.

Madam Agnes Eduah, a former educationalist, said the police had not been truthful to Ghanaians and should not be believed.

Mr Kofi Asamoah blamed the Ghanaian government for being unconcerned about its citizenry, unlike other governments such as Canada, which brought in reinforcement to rescue its kidnapped citizens.

Priscilla Blessing Bentum, Ruth Love Quayson, Priscilla Mantebea and Ruth Abakah were aged between 18 and 21.

They lived at Diabene and Kansaworodo in the Western Region and were kidnapped in 2018.

On August 2, 2019, police found human remains from a septic tank behind the previous residence of Wills.

The remains proved that they were those of the missing girls during a DNA examinations.

GNA