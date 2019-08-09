news, story, article

Bolgatanga, Aug 9, GNA – The Second edition of the United Nations World Youth Summit (WYS) has been scheduled to take place in Johannesburg, South Africa, from September 30 to October 2, 2019.

The event, which would garner over 500 young people across the globe together to discuss issues that affect their development and the world at large, would focus on the goal four of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which puts emphasis on equal access to quality education by 2030.

The second edition comes on the heels of a successful maiden edition, which convened participants from more than 15 nations across the world at North Cyprus, Turkey, from 26th to 28th of April earlier in the year.

In a press release, signed and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Bolgatanga by Mr John Aggrey and Mr Emmanuel Anyorikeya, Country Ambassadors of the Summit, said Ghana would be making its second successive appearance.

It would be on the theme: “World Youth Summit Act 2 Johannesburg”, organised by the South African BRICS Youth Association (SABYA), a non-profit organisation in Pretoria, which focuses on issues affecting young people.

In the maiden edition, only a few delegates from Ghana participated, however, it is expected that the number of Ghanaian representation would increase significantly this year, considering the success and publicity the programme had gained, the statement added.

The 3-day programme will start with a simulation of seven (7) diversified committees of the United Nations, comprising the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), General Assembly Disarmament and International Security Committee (DISEC), United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and United Nations Women (UNW) and, the African Union (AU).

It is aimed at giving an opportunity to participants or delegates to engage themselves with the dynamics of international relations by assuming the roles of world leaders and influential decision-makers.

The programme will also provide an opportunity for delegates to improve their skills in the areas of teamwork, negotiation, leadership and public speaking while motivating them to activate and participate in the UN’s Agenda 2030.

The statement added that various organisations had pledged to support the participants to tour the Johannesburg City, have a Cultural Night and Ambassador dinner to enable them learn and have a memory conference.

GNA