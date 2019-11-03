news, story, article

By Alexander Nyarko Yeboah, GNA



Tema Nov 3, GNA - The Second Edition of the “Girls Can Do Anything (GCDA) Conference has been held in Tema with a call on girls to disregard all prejudices made to put them down.

The conference which is a youth – led, social justice movement to redefine womanhood and what it means to be a girl, was hosted by SheDreams Africa in collaboration with One Village Alliance.

In a press release to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), a Co-Founder of SheDreams Africa, Ms. Theresa Ansaa Anafi, said during the conference, “Girls are empowered and connected to mentors, resources and opportunities to turn their dreams into reality.’’

Ms. Anafi said the three-day conference focused on empowering Girl Child Coordinators and School Girls from the Tema Metropolitan and Tema West Municipal areas. Forty Girl Child Coordinators from 40 schools in the two Administrative Districts were given new skills to handle issues affecting girls in their various schools. They were also taken through the ‘Girls Can Do Anything’ manual.

“In that regard, 150 Junior High School girls from Salvation Army School and Mexico JHS, Tema participated in the JHS session and discussed positive self-image and building of confidence in girls,’’ she said.

Ms. Anafi informed that Senior High School girls from Tema Secondary School were paired with mentors and GCDA Ambassadors, and they discussed their various career choices and ways to achieve those dreams during the breakout sessions.

She indicated that the sessions were interactive and dynamic and participants came up with solutions to help achieve their dreams. After the conference the participants will serve as Girls Can Do Anything Ambassadors in their communities and Schools to empower other girls.

Ms. Anafi said a student hinted that “After participating in the conference, I am optimistic of my future. I am going to be a pace setter and lead other girls in my school to achieve their dreams too.’’

The GCDA conference was made possible through a Reciprocal Exchange Programme between Miss Theresa Ansaa Anafi who is a 2017 Mandela Washington Fellow and Co- Founder of SheDreams Africa and Chandra Pitts and Kiesha Bell from the One Village Alliance (USA).

Other local implementing partners of the conference are the Ghana Education Service, Tema, and the Community Development Unit of the Tema West Municipal Assembly.

GNA