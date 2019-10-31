news, story, article

By Hafsa Obeng, GNA



Accra, Oct 31, GNA - Duapa Africa, a Social Enterprise in China, has organized the 2019 edition of the popular Africa Dialogues global event at the Zhongguancun Chuangye Tower, in Haidian District, Beijing.

The dialogue which is to create an opportunity for Africans to share the continent’s story to Chinese and other expatriates in China attracted a diverse audience with six African speakers and diplomats, a release issued by Mr Musa Frimpong, Founder and CEO of Duapa Africa to the GNA stated.

The dialogue, among other things, was also aimed at dispelling the existing misunderstandings and stereotypes about Africa in so many countries of which China was not an exception, and to enlighten investors about the opportunities for investment, business and partnerships in Africa.

It was also to promote the positive image of Africa to attract the required interest and investment on the continent, as well as create awareness in China.

This year’s edition which was on the theme: “This is Africa: A thriving hub of global talents and innovation” focused on Africa’s technology, culture, tourism and people to reshape the thoughts and perceptions about the continent.”

Mr Edward Boateng, Ghana’s Ambassador to China, challenged participants to develop themselves, persist and break boundaries.

He recounted that his contribution to the positive image and branding of Africa dated back in the 1990’s and 2000’s when he told Africa’s story with the power of media.

“Whilst working with CNN’s, I initiated the “Inside Africa” program; a television segment that focused on Africa’s uniqueness and introduced the annual CNN journalist of the year award; an event that honours great African storytellers. The event also had great speakers from all parts of Africa (North, Central, Eastern, Western and Southern).”

“Maha Jouni from Tunisia, Opeyemi Awe; a Schwarzman Scholar at Tsinghua University, Edwin Mwenda; a Kenyan and Founder of AHAVAH, Tina Tendai from Zimbabwe and Jesus P.G, founder and CEO of Shanghai International services agency were among the speakers who shared their stories with participants.”

Mr Musa Frimpong expressed his joy in realizing his dream of telling Africa’s unique story in a positive way, saying “Africa is growing, Africa has improved, Africa yesterday is totally different from Africa today. With initiatives such as the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement, Africa is poised for greatness and it is imperative for young Africans to lead this agenda.”

He said “until lions get their historians, the tale of the hunt shall always glorify the hunter; and therefore, it is important that we tell our story.”

According to him, this has been the motivation for his team since the inception of the dialogues last year. He congratulated all members of Duapa Africa who dedicated their time to ensure the second edition was successfully held.

Duapa Africa is a social enterprise dedicated to Africa’s socio-economic transformation and sustainable development through the innovative solution. It is one of the few wholly owned African social enterprises founded and managed by young Africans in China.

Other diplomats and dignitaries present were the Kenyan Ambassador to China; Ms. Sarah Serem, Mr. Elisio Benedito Jamine; Senior Political, Peace and Security Officer at the AU Permanent Mission to China, Mr. Edwin Limo; Counsellor at the Kenyan Embassy in China, and Ms. DeSouza Nadege; Counsellor at Benin’s Embassy in China.

Others were Dr. Luo Zhuowei, Deputy Director at the Investment Promotion Centre of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade and Mr. Xinliang Zhao, Director of Haidian Pioneer Park; hosts of the event.

