By Agbaxode Emmanuel, GNA



Accra, Sept. 13, GNA- The second edition of the annual "Avenor Tutudoza“ of the people of the Avenor Traditional Area in the Volta Region has been launched in Accra with a call on the indigenes to embrace peace and unity for a prosperous Avenor .

"Avenor Tutudoza" is an avenue to showcase and promote all assets of Avenor, a platform to brand and market the Avenor land in a bid to attract investors and tourists, boost economic activity and also foster a high level of unity and pride in the hearts of the natives.

The Festival is literally, a call to everyone to come and see what Avenor is made up of and support in building a better Avenor.

It was launched on the theme, "Building a Good Image for Avenor – A Collective Responsibility”

Togbui Ahiamadorwu Godome lll, Chief of Akatsi Live, Chairman of the central planning committee, expressed excitement at the success of the maiden edition of the festival, and was optimistic the second edition would be more successful.

Togbui Dorgloh Anumah VI, the Paramount Chief of Avenor Traditional area and President of Avenor Traditional Council, appealed to the people of Avenor to exhibit high sense of integrity in all aspects of their endeavors as they continued to live in peace and harmony.

"The chiefs and people of Avenor State, since the dawn of generation, have enjoyed sovereignty as a distinct ethnic group in the Southern part of the Volta Region and never in the long and checkered history of the Avenor State have we been a subjugated people.

“We are a proud and hard-working people whose exploits have been a source of awe and envy to our neighbours with whom we peacefully co-exist,” he said.

Togbui Dorglo Anuma VI further called on the youth to remain committed to the growth of Avenor and work hard to open up the place for investments.

The Akatsi South District Chief Executive, Mr Leo Nelson Adzidogah, said the festival would bring accelerated development to the area.

Mr. Bernard Ahiafor, Member of Parliament (MP) for Akatsi South, also called for unity to develop Avenor.

The festival will start from Friday 22nd of November and be climaxed with a grand durbar on Saturday, November 30, and a thanksgiving Service on Sunday 1st December, 2019.

