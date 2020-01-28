news, story, article

By Erica Apeatua Addo, GNA



Aboso (W/R), January 28, GNA -Yusif Fusieni, a 40-year-old scrap dealer, was killed in a motor crash at Aboso in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality of the Western Region.

Four others, who survived the accident but sustained various injuries are receiving treatment at the Apinto government hospital.

An investigator at the Tarkwa Motor Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD), Chief Inspector George Kwabena Osei who confirmed the accident to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said it occurred around 1330 hours on Tuesday.

He indicated that James Amissah, the suspected driver was carrying four passengers in his Toyota Corolla taxi cab with registration number 6337-11 from Tarkwa heading towards Aboso.

When Amissah got to Aboso Housing, the deceased who was riding an unregistered Haojin motorbike with a pillion rider Mohammed Dawuda from the opposite direction suddenly veered off his lane and ran into the taxi cab, Mr Osei explained.

He stated that the occupants in the taxi cab together with the two on the motorbike sustained injuries and were rushed to the Apinto government hospital, but Yusif was pronounced dead on arrival.

He said the body of the deceased has since been deposited at the same hospital morgue for autopsy, while the vehicle and the motorbike have been impounded for further investigation.

The MTTD investigator added that the suspected driver was released on bail to enable him seek medical attention.

GNA