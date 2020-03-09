news, story, article

By Dennis Peprah, GNA



Kawampe (BE/R), March 09, GNA – Scores of people are feared dead in a gory accident which occurred at Kawampe on the Kintampo-Tamale highway in the early hours of Monday.

Most of the dead were burnt beyond recognition, while the only six survivors are said to be in very critical conditions at the Kintampo North Municipal Government Hospital.

Preliminary investigations by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) revealed the accident occurred when a Yutong bus collided head-on with a Mercedes Benz sprinter bus.

Mr. Michael Sarkodie Baffoe, the Kintampo North Municipal Chief Executive who confirmed the story to the GNA in a telephone interview could not immediately provide details of the crash, but added that the charred remains of the deceased had since been deposited at the Kintampo Government Hospital mortuary.

As at the time of filing this report, the Police and personnel of the Fire Service had moved to the scene of the accident.

Mr. Kwasi Agyenim Boateng, the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regional Head of the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) said the Authority had also moved to assess the situation.

