Regina Benneh, GNA



Sunyani, Oct. 17, GNA - The Bono Regional Coordinating Council in collaboration with the Sunyani Municipal Education Directorate have declared Friday, October 18, 2019 a holiday for schools in the Sunyani township.

This was due to the one week funeral observation rite of the late Nana Yaa Nyamaa Puduo II, the Paramount Queen of the Sunyani Traditional Area.

A notice to that effect from some schools in Sunyani to parents and guardians said the decision had been taken “for security reasons” and that normal classes would resume on Monday October 21, 2019.

Nana Puduo II, a mother of four -two males and two females- ruled for 46 years and died at aged 64 on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at the Sunyani Regional Government Hospital of an undisclosed ailment.

Known in private life as Helena Akosua Yeboaa, she was enstooled as the Queen of Sunyani at the age of 18, when she had completed first cycle education.

