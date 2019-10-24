news, story, article

By Joyce Danso, GNA

Accra, Oct. 24, GNA - The Supreme Court has given the Attorney General seven days within which to file their statement of case in a matter in which Nana Owusu Ensaw, a Board member of the National Communication Authority (NCA) and four others are being held over the purchase of four-million dollar cyber security surveillance machine.

Nana Ensaw had filed a certiorari application at the apex Court praying it to quash the decision of the High Court that dismissed his submission of no case after the state had closed its case in the four million dollar cyber security machine matter.

At the Supreme Court today, Ms Sefakor Batse, a Senior State Attorney, informed the sole Judge, Justice Professor Ashie Kotey, that, “We have filed a motion on notice for extension of time to file our statement of case.

Defence counsel Johnson Normesinu did not oppose to the application on notice for extension of time file by the AG.

The apex court granted the application of the state.

Nana Ensaw together with William Tetteh Tevie, former Director General of the NCA; Eugene Baffoe Bonnie, NCA Board Chairman, Alhaji Salifu Mimina Osman, a former Deputy National Security Coordinator and George Derick Oppong a businessman are being held for their involvement in the purchase of cyber security machine.

The four have denied the various charges levelled against them and they are on bail.

