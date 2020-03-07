news, story, article

Damango, March 07, GNA - The Savannah Region, for the first time since its creation in 2018, celebrated the country’s Independence Anniversary in a grand style.

Many residents of the region thronged the Damongo Town Park on Friday to witness the event, which saw four contingents of members of the Security Services comprising the Ghana National Fire Service, Ghana Police Service and Ghana Immigration Services as well as Cadet Corps from two schools mount parade for a match past.

About 2,000 students and pupils from selected basic and second cycle schools, voluntary organisations, and political parties and youth groups also took part in the match past.

Mr Salifu Adam Braimah, Savannah Regional Minister, who addressed the parade, said the chiefs and people of the region were not only excited for celebrating the country’s independence this year, but were also happy to celebrate their own independence they gained from the Northern region to manage their own affairs as a region.





Mr Adam Braimah commended the President for granting the heart desires of the chiefs and people of the area by creating a new region for them.

Mr Abu Jinapor, a Deputy Chief of Staff gave the people of the area the assurance that government was committed to develop the area to an appreciable level

