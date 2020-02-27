news, story, article

By Hafsa Obeng, GNA



Accra, Feb 27, GNA – The 1995 Year Group of the Adisadel Old Boys (Santaclausians 95) will on Saturday, March 14, unveil a Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) House for their alma mater towards the education of critical thinkers and problem solvers.

The 300-seater capacity, also houses an innovation hub.

The Project lead, Mr Kwamina-Ackun Wood, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the STEM House would be commissioned as part of the four-day activities to mark the School’s 110th Anniversary.

After series of stakeholder consultations, he said, the 1995 Year Group settled on the project, which held the key for unearthing talents and nurturing them to innovate scientific and technological solutions for sustainable national development.

“STEM permeates every aspect of our lives”, he stated. “Mathematics, for instance, is in every occupation and for that matter in every activity we partake in. Undoubtedly, the future belongs to critical thinkers and problem solvers, and STEM education is the way to go”.

The anniversary is being jointly organised with the 1994 Year Group, under the theme: "STEM Education: The Future of Today's Youth and Ghana's Economic Transformation".

The initial cost of GH¢2.4 million appeared huge, Mr Wood said, but they were undaunted, considering the importance of the facility and the fact many Santaclausians would share the cost.

The celebration, which would begin on Thursday, March 12, would include Career Guidance and Counselling Mentorship sessions; a football match, a cadet route march, tree planting exercise, and training programmes for the academic staff.

A bonfire and fireworks display will he held on Friday, March 13.

The Speech, Prize- Giving and Founder's Day celebration would be held on Saturday, with the unveiling of the STEM House.

In the night, there would be a dinner to be hosted in collaboration with the 1995 Year Group of Holy Child Old Girls' Association.

The Right Reverend Alexander Kobina Asmah, the Anglican Bishop of Sekondi Diocese, will chair the Speech and Prize-Giving and Founder's Day celebrations.

The Guest Speaker is Dr Daniel Owiredu, the Chairman of Local Board, Golden Star Resources, who is also Chairman of the Governing Council of Anglican University College of Technology.

Otwasuom Osae Nyampong VI, the ruler of Pese Kamena Traditional Area and the Board Chairman of Genser Energy is the Guest of Honour.

“The celebration will be climaxed with a Thanksgiving Service and the much-anticipated cement party that forms part of the ‘Santaclausians tradition’”.

The event would be supported by the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), GCB Bank, Zeeghurt and Selix.

GNA