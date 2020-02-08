news, story, article

By Albert Allotey, GNA



Accra, Feb. 08, GNA – The Sanneh Institute, a newly established independent research institute affiliated to the University of Ghana (UG) has outlined activities to commemorate its formal inauguration.



The institute named after Lamin Sanneh, as part of its inaugural celebrations, would host Christians and Muslim scholars from Africa, Asia, and the West in series of academic lectures from February 26 to 28, 2020.

It would be on the theme: “Territoriality and Hospitality: Christians and Muslims Sharing Common Space.”

A statement issued by the Institute and copied to the Ghana News Agency said the highlight of the week-long inaugural activities would be a public lecture scheduled to take place on Saturday, February 29 at the Cedi Conference Centre, Economics Department of the University of Ghana.

Dr Rowan Williams, former Archbishop of Canterbury and Professor Farid Esack, a leading Muslim scholar and professor at the University of Johannesburg would speak at the lecturer.

The inaugural lecture would share insights on the significance of peaceful coexistence in societies, especially among Christians and Muslims in Africa and Ghana as a whole.

“Borne out of a longstanding vision to establish an African Centre for the advanced study of Islam and Christianity, the Sanneh Institute is positioned to provide academic leadership in raising a new generation of religious figures with theological humility and intellectual curiosity in the other.”

The statement said the event would be chaired by the Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Professor Ebenezer Oduro Owusu, with Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II; and the Gambian High Commissioner to Ghana, Amadou Sheikh Oman Taal, as Special Guests.

The Institute, which has been established to work in close collaboration with the Department for the Study of Religions in partnership with Yale University is dedicated to equipping and resourcing religious leaders, theological students, young academics, academic institutions, policy-makers and wider African society through advanced research into, and engagement with, issues at the intersections of religion and society in Africa.

GNA