By Eunice Hilda Ampomah/Jesse Owusu Ampah, GNA

Accra, March 1, GNA – Sankofa Ministries, a non-denominational Christian Group, led by Nana Kwarteng Amanfo, popularly known on radio as ‘Nyansa Kyeame' has commenced the celebration of its fifth anniversary in Accra.

The anniversary which would be celebrated throughout the year, was opened with health talk, health screening exercise, games and other fun having activities by members of the Ministry and the public.

Nana Amanfo, the Founder and Leader said the Ministry had since its establishment, won many souls for Christ and delivered many people from the hands of fake prophets.

The Ministry, he said, was devising means to establish more centres across the country and beyond to help people to understand the word of God and appreciate culture as well.

As part of the celebration, the Sankofa Ministries would pay a visit to the Senior Correctional Centre to mentor the inmates and donate to them as well.

They would also hold an Awards event to honour the true men of God, who were making positive impact on society and organise fun having activities like cooking competition between men and women.

Mr Alfred Boateng, the Administrator of the Givers Scientific Herbal Clinic who performed the health screening exercise, advised the participants to be cautious of the foods they eat.

The best clinic, he believed was the kitchen, as the kind of diet people fed on, determined their health status in future.

He, encouraged the public to eat nutritious meals so that they could stay healthy.

“If you eat junk foods, you will get junk illnesses. So let’s learn to eat nutritious meals fully balanced to save ourselves from health problems,” he advised.

Mr Boateng said to instill confidence in people over traditional medicines, patients could request to see the certificate of a herbal medicine facility or practitioner before accessing their healthcare.

He appealed to government to sign up herbal medicine facilities onto the National Health Insurance Scheme to enable people to opt for different forms of treatment.

Ms Adwoa Agbosu, a caterer and a member of the Sankofa Ministries, said she did not regret joining the Group because she had been made to understand the word of God since two years that she joined, adding that, the teachings made her find life easy and appreciated culture.

Ms Becky Okyerewaa, a student and another member of the Ministry, also lauded Nana Amanfo for his physical and spiritual support to the needy and vulnerable.

Having joined the Group for a year, she said although he had prophetic and healing gift, he never charged anyone who went to him for support as some prophets did.

She prayed that the Ministry grew and attracted more people from across the globe, as she believed it was the best channel to win souls for God.

