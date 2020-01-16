news, story, article

Tema, Jan 16, GNA - Residents of Tema Community Two have called on local sanitation officers to prosecute sanitation offenders to deter others.

According to them, even though refuse containers had been provided by the Tema West Municipal Assembly (TWMA) at vantage places, some recalcitrant residents preferred dumping refuse at unauthorized places including road shoulders.

They indicated that instead of people giving their refuse to the contracted companies to transport to the landfill sites, they dumped at any available place.

They suspected that such acts were perpetrated either in the night or at dawn and therefore appealed to the Assembly to put out taskforce around the clock.

The residents lamented that the act had robbed the community of its beauty since refuse could be found everywhere.

The Ghana News Agency saw pockets of refuse dumped behind the Tema Senior High School, A Lang, and Aggrey road while drains in Mangoase area had also been filled with garbage

Mr Opoku Sekyere, Assembly man elect for the Kasadjan electoral area, responding to the concerns of the residents, said he would setup a watchdog committee to track down the perpetrators.

Mr Sekyere cautioned residents against dumping their household refuse into the dustbins placed at vantage points stressing that the bins were for the use of passers-by.

