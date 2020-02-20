news, story, article

By Lydia Kukua Asamoah, GNA



Accra, Feb. 20, GNA - President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Thursday said there has been improvement in the quality of the Nation’s sanitation even though a lot more needs to be done.

He said the Northern Regional Environmental Health Unit for instance, had indicated that in Savanna Region, North East Region, and the Northern Region, the number of Open Defecation Free (ODF) communities had increased from five per cent as at June 2016 to about 58 per cent as at July 2019.

He was delivering the State of Nation address to Parliament in Accra, on Thursday.

President Akufo-Addo said the latest data from the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources also showed that ODF communities in Ghana as a whole, had risen from 410 in 2016 to over 5,000 communities.

“Now, that is progress, and it did not just happened. It took hard work, commitment and the provision of infrastructure.”

He said in fulfilment of his government’s manifesto commitment 13,800 toilets had been built, which was largely responsible for the improvement of ODF situation in the country.

“Mr Speaker, we have not stopped building toilets, we will build more”, he added.

