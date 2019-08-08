news, story, article

By Winifred Kodua, GNA

Tema, Aug. 8, GNA - Some unknown persons have turned the Sakumono beach, popularly known as Titanic Beach, into a refuse dumping site.

The beach, which is located between the Junction Mall at Nungua Barrier and the newly opened Terminal Three Port at Tema Community Three, is a vibrant recreational coastline which hosts thousands of revelers mostly on weekends and on public holidays.

In spite of its economic and recreational benefits to revelers, fisher folks and restaurateurs, it had become a place for free refuse dumping.

The Ghana News Agency on Wednesday observed that a huge quantity of refuse had been dumped on the beach just behind the Titanic Restaurant.

The refuse, mostly made up of clothing, and plastic waste, were floating on the sea as the waves tossed them to and fro the shore where they were heaped.

A waitress at one of the numerous restaurants told the GNA that they saw the refuse on Sunday morning saying they believed it was dumped there at dawn.

She indicated that it was unfortunate and regrettable that unscrupulous persons would desecrate the beach since such acts could lead to a disease outbreak and even prevent revelers from patronizing the beach.

Miss Eunice Naa Bortsoo Afutu, Public Relations Officer, Tema West Municipal Assembly (TMWA), responding to the incident, described it as unfortunate as according to her, it might have happened on the blindside of local sanitation workers.

Miss Afutu indicated that her outfit had contacted the Zoomlion Company which is responsible for the cleaning of the Sakumono beach, to clean up the place immediately.

She added that the TWMA was working assiduously to recruit permanent guards to man the beach in addition to the installation of street lights to deter perpetrators of such acts.

