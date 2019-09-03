news, story, article

By Isaac Newton Tetteh



Saki (GAR), Sept 03, GNA - Nii Tetteh Oglie II, chief of Saki Nmlitsakpo in the Greater Accra Region has launched the fifth anniversary celebration of his coronation with a call for national unity and patriotism.

Nii Oglie says though he faced many challenges since his ascension to the Saki stool, some five years ago, he has managed to achieve some successes with the cooperation of his household and people of various backgrounds.

He added that, security had improved within the community under his watch saying, with the help of the community members, some internal roads within his traditional area had also seen some improvement.

Nii Oglie said street lights had been provided to enhance visibility and security during the night adding that the soldiers from the First Battalion of Infantry in Michel Camp and the Police personnel had played a tremendous role in the fight against crime in the community.

The chief appealed to the Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Chief Executive (MCE ) to as a matter of urgency fix the remaining three kilometer road linking Kpone barrier to Michel Camp gate to ease traffic on the main road.

Naa Patricia Oglie, Queen Mother of Saki Nmlitsakpo, appealed to the community members to adhere to good sanitation practices to ensure a clean and healthy environment.

Naa Oglie further cautioned residents against chanelling their household waste water onto the roads.

Hundreds of residents and invited dignitaries converged at the Saki durbar grounds to witness the anniversary launch.

The anniversary celebrations which commenced in September would be climaxed with a grand durbar on 30th November 2019.

GNA