By Anthony Apubeo, GNA



Bolgatanga, Sept. 17, GNA – The Sacred Heart Cathedral Parish of the Catholic Diocese of Navrongo-Bolgatanga, over the weekend inaugurated 83 Altar Boys with a call on them to be holy and dedicated to the service of God.

The inauguration, popularly known as Initiation, is a sacred, spiritual and cardinal activity of the Liturgical Ministry of the Church where newly trained Altars Boys or Servers are consecrated and given the official right to sit at the Sanctuary and assist the priests during Holy Mass and Benedictions.

The Altar boys, who had gone through vigorous training and preparation for three years, were invested with Cassocks and Surplices as symbols of purity, holiness and kingship of Jesus Christ.

They have, therefore, been officially admitted into the Saint Dominic Savio Mass Servers Association of the Church and formally installed to help the priests at the Altar during the celebration of Holy Mass and other Liturgical ceremonies.

Reverend Father Vitus Adiita, who inaugurated the Servers, in a sermon advised them to lead exemplary lives that depicts the righteousness, holiness and royalty of Jesus Christ, so as to help draw people closer to God.

Father Adiita, who is also the Secretary to Most Reverend Alfred Agyenta, the Bishop of the Diocese, said the responsibility as an Altar boy at the Sanctuary was to assist the priest and help the congregation to worship especially during church service.

“The Sanctuary is not a place for show, it is a place for worship and how you look, walk, dress and do things should not be a distraction to the people, instead it should help people to worship God,” he said.

Father Adiita urged them to carry out their responsibilities with humility and dedication and work together in unison in order to help others.

Whilst asking the Altar Servers to be prayerful, he underscored the need for all parents as well as parishioners to assist and advise the young people in all aspects of their lives and dealings in order to enable them to fulfill their call as Altar Servers.

The St Dominic Savio Mass Association, under the guidance of Mr James Nsoh, the Director of the Association, has over the years trained many Altar Servers who eventually became priests, reverend brothers and other members of the clergy.

Father Adiita commended the Director for contributing immensely to the priesthood in the diocese adding that more than 90 per cent of the priests in the diocese came from the Mass Servers Association.

