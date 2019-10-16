news, story, article

By Comfort Sena Fetrie, GNA



Tamale, Oct. 16, GNA – Royalhouse Chapel International (RCI) on Wednesday organized a free health screening exercise for 250 prison inmates in the Tamale Central Prison.

The event, which was part of the church's outreach programme of compassion, was to address some of the health challenges confronting the inmates and also educate them on the benefits of living good health lifestyles.

The prisoners were screened for malaria, typhoid fever, blood pressure, blood sugar and liver and kidney ailments among others.

The church also sponsored two inmates to undergo hernia surgeries at the Tamale Central Hospital.

The exercise formed part of the social intervention and evangelism programme for the Northern Region.

The Apostle General Reverend Samuel Korankye Ankrah, Head of the RCI, who spoke to Ghana News Agency after the exercise, said the event was to attend to the demands of the scriptures which instructs believers to show love and care to all in need.

Reverend Ankrah said apart from the health screening exercise, the church presented assorted items including one big size deep freezer, 500 Bibles, 10 boxes of washing soap, five bags of 25kgs of rice, ten packs of soft drinks and electrical and medical accessories to the prison service.

He said over the years, the church with its outreach programmes, has served large numbers of inmates at various prisons across the country and provided them with medical screening and surgeries.

DSP David Afatsawu, the Public Relations Officer at the Tamale Central Prisons, expressed gratitude to the church on behalf of the service and the inmates and appealed to other organizations to support the inmates.

He also appealed to government to increase feeding grants for the inmates, which is currently at GH¢1.80.

GNA