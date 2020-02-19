news, story, article

By Samuel Akumatey, GNA



Ho, Feb. 19, GNA - The Michel Camp Assembly of the Royalhouse Chapel has donated a variety of items to the Kinder Paradise orphanage at Prampram in the Ningo Prampram District of the Greater Accra Region.

The gesture was to mark the 60th anniversary of the Church's General Overseer, Apostle General Most Reverend Sam Korankye Ankrah.

The items include bags of rice and sugar, boxes of canned tomato paste, and cereals, gallons of edible oil, milk, soft drinks, bread, and beverages.





The orphanage also received learning materials, soaps and detergents, bags of water, sportswear, and used clothes.

The General Overseer had asked that members of the Church dedicated the month of February to outreach activities, and give to the poor.

Mr David Kadeh, President of the Church’s Compassion Ministry, presenting the items, said the donation stood in line with the Church’s vision and mission of providing an atmosphere of love, care, and comfort for the less privileged.

He said the scholarship secretariat of the Church focused more on vulnerable in society, and that Royal house’s school of restoration also provided reformation support for ex-convicts, prisoners and the aged.

Mr Amadeus Papunaah, Administrator of the Orphanage, commended the Church for the gesture, saying the donations would support its quest at providing for its children, the love, care and support they needed.

He said the home had a basic school whiles supporting others through senior high and tertiary education, and appealed to benevolent individuals and organisations to help surmount its operational costs.

Kinder Paradise currently has 70 residential children, of which 47 are boys.

GNA