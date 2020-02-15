news, story, article

By Priscilla Oye Ofori, GNA



Accra, Feb. 15, GNA — The Royal House Chapel International, Area ‘F’ Assemblies have donated items to the Accra Psychiatric Hospital as part of the 60th anniversary celebration of their founder, Apostle General Reverend Sam Korankye Ankrah.

The items which consisted of toiletries, washing powder, clothing, foodstuffs, cooking oil, bags of sachet water and bottled drinks were estimated to have cost about GH¢13,000.00.





Apostle Elect Kofi Agbo, Senior Pastor, Royal House Chapel Spintex Assembly and Head of Area ‘F’ Assemblies said the donation was in appreciation to God for His goodness towards their founder for the past 60 years.

He said the church had discovered that people paid more attention to the orphanages but hardly went to the psychiatric hospital to make donations, hence their presence at the hospital was to create awareness for people to reach out to them as well.

He added that they would visit the hospital more often and look at other areas that were lacking and help, and they would also consider adopting a ward at the hospital.

Mr Agbo said they were giving back to the society on their ‘Nationwide Give Back Project’ which was on going simultaneously in all the assemblies of the church at various places.

He said they were making great impact on the society by taking people through school, and catering for the aged as well.

Madam Elizabeth Achiaa Frimpong, Nursing Officer of the Accra Psychiatric Hospital who received the items on behalf of the hospital said they were grateful for the kind gesture.

She appealed to the general public to visit and donate to them often to support the patients of the hospital.

She added that the hospital needed more wheelchairs and other hospital equipment to make the movements of their patients less difficult and make their work effective.

GNA