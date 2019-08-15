news, story, article

By Samira Larbie, GNA



Accra, Aug.15, GNA - Royal Family Kids Ghana, a Non-Governmental Organisation has ended a three- day camp for orphans and vulnerable children with a call on institutions to support such children without public recognition.

Reverend Joshua Ernest Tay, the Camp Director, who made the call said Ghanaians must cultivate the habit of giving freely without expecting anything in return or taking pictures of these orphans to show a good gesture done.

He said such acts rather stigmatised against the vulnerable orphans and called on individuals and institutions to desist from that.

The camp, which was the third edition of the Royal Family Kids Ghana, was aimed at treating the children in a royal manner with more fun, food and safety as well as giving them the chance to feel loved and cared for.

Reverend Tay, who doubles as the Senior Pastor of the Glorious Harvest Ministries church, told Ghana News Agency that the church organised the event for the children to enable them feel part of society.

The camp was held for about 23 orphans from the ages of six to 12 years.

This is the day children under these circumstances are given the chance and freedom to play safe and have much fun away from home, he added.

He said the camp was used as an opportunity to give the children good food, to ensure their safety amidst exciting moments without looking at their negativities.

Rev Tay said there were orphans and vulnerable children out there who were hurting and as such people should show concern and care for the children to feel loved by the society.

Mrs Salomey A. Dogbatse Asante, the National Coordinator Royal Family Kids, said much as the camp was aimed at giving the children the opportunity to have fun, they were also mentored to unearth their individual interests.

She called on parents to do their best to ensure that their children grew up as responsible citizens.

A birthday party was organised for all the kids and each of them was given a birthday gift to climax the occasion.

GNA