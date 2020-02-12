news, story, article

By Patrick Obeng, GNA

Accra, Feb. 12, GNA - Alhaji Abdul Razak Adamu, Managing Director of Royal Commodities Limited, a Ghanaian Cocoa Buying Company has called on government and stakeholders in the cocoa industry to organize nationwide sensitization programmes on National Chocolate Day that falls on February 14.



This, he said would help to educate the youth on the health, economic and social benefits of cocoa rather than the exhibition of promiscuous activities during that period.

Alhaji Adamu who was speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview in Accra on Wednesday also suggested to the government to organize excursions and field trips to cocoa growing areas for school children to interact with cocoa farmers and gain first-hand information on cocoa farming.

The Managing Director said cocoa contributed about 60 per cent to the economic growth of the nation and that the observation of the Chocolate Day was key to national development.

Alhaji Adamu appealed to the government to build a monument to immortalize the late Tetteh Quarshie, who first brought cocoa to Ghana.

He called for the equipment of Extension Officers with materials to enable them to offer useful advice and training to cocoa farmers to increase yield and minimize post-harvest losses.

‘Consuming a cup of cocoa drink a day will help solve heart and kidney diseases and also boost the general development of the human body’, he said.

Alhaji Adamu urged the public to present chocolate and other cocoa products to the loved ones and appealed to the media to help in promoting the day.

