By Benjamin Adamafio Commey, GNA



Accra, Sept. 8, GNA — The Rotary Club of Accra Ring Road Central, a service organisation, has embarked on a walk to raise funds for the completion of community projects earmarked for the year.



The 7.5-kilometer walk commenced at 0705 hours from the Barclays Club House through the Kwame Nkrumah Circle to the Ring Road Central with about 100 Club and non-club members participating.

Mr Kobla Nyaletey, the Director of Fundraising, in an interaction with the media, said the walk was to raise GH¢ 200,000.00 to fund the three major community projects, estimated to cost about GH¢ 400, 000.00.

“First we want to build a community library for Anyaa-Awoshie Community School and, secondly, we are looking to donate mobility equipment to the physically challenged in our community.”

“We already have the equipment. We have done the initial donation and will be distributing the rest soon.”

Mr Nyaletey said the third project was for economic empowerment where the Club would identify more than 100 young ladies, train them and give them start-up capital to undertake their economic activities.

He gave the assurance that the Club would explore other fundraising avenues to ensure it raised the needed amount to complete the projects.

Mr Oswald Oduro, the President of the Rotary Club of Accra Ring Road Central, expressed satisfaction over the attendance, which would, in the long run, make positive impacts on the lives of people in the catchments areas.

“It’s been successful; at least we all managed to complete the walk. … So at we have been able to achieve what we set out to do”.

“Rotary is about providing services to our communities, and by bringing like-minded people together, including business people and professionals, we can create lasting change in our communities.”

The Club thrives on four core ethics; Truth, Fairness, Strong Relationships, and Benefits to All, through which it hoped to reduce corruption and find solutions to community challenges.

Mr Oduro expressed optimism that such activities would inspire and set the pace for mandated state institutions to take up the challenge of ensuring a better society for all.

