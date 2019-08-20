news, story, article

Accra, Aug 20, GNA – The Rotary Club of Accra Ring Road Central is to hold its annual sponsored walk on Saturday, September 7, to raise funds in support of community development and people in need.

Funds from previous walks were used to build a classroom at Asempanaye - an underserved community, provide optical and medical care to communities in Accra, carry-out blood donation drive across all the regions and the supply of sanitation bins along the Ring Road Central and the Aburi mountain road.

Mr. Oswald Oduro, President of the Club, who announced this, said: “As Rotarians we believe that there is no greater duty than to serve”.

People in rotary serve by volunteering their time and donating their money to worthy causes – to make society a better place for everybody to live.

He therefore invited individuals and companies to join them in their effort at bringing progress to the underserved communities and giving comfort to the poor and the vulnerable.

He added that, they could do this by contributing in cash or kind to support the numerous projects the Club was currently working on.

The walk would start at 0600 hours from the Barclays Club House in Ridge.

The Rotary Club of Accra Ring Road Central is one of the Rotary Clubs in the country, operating under the aegis of Rotary International, an organization of about 1.2 million individuals, who come together to exchange ideas, take action and improve the lives of their respective communities.

GNA