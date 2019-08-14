news, story, article

By Philip Tengzu, GNA



Wa (UWR), Aug 14, GNA – The Rotary Club of Wa has sworn in an eleven-member executives to steer the affairs of the Club in the 2019/2020 Rotary year.

The eleven-member executives have Mr Alex Kontor as the President and immediate past President of the club, Madam Rosina Ta-ang Yenli is now the Vice President while Mr Inusah Agambire is the overseer of the charter of Rotaract and Interact clubs.

Mr Frank Owusu Debrah, Assistant Governor for District 9102, Rotary International, a visiting Rotarian from Rotary Club of Accra North together with representatives of Rotary Club of Sunyani Central in the Ahafo Region witnessed the occasion which also saw the induction of two new members into the club.

In his inaugural speech, Mr Kontor called on members of the Club to be committed to the club activities and their financial obligations while partnering with communities to help address social issues such as improved access to potable water and quality health care delivery.

He said the club, under his leadership, would also partner with development partners, both local and international, to mobilise resources for the execution of the club projects to improve the livelihoods of the underprivileged.

“We shall employ innovative ways of raising funds, even though fund raising in this part of the world is difficult. We shall engage the relevant stakeholders to support the course of Rotary,” Mr Kontor noted.

Recounting some achievements, Madam Yenli, who led the club in 2017/18 and 2018/19 Rotary years, noted that it had supported the Nerikuteng Primary School in the Wa West District with teaching and learning materials worth over GH¢6000.00.

Additionally, there was free eye screening and distribution of reading glasses to teachers in the Wa West and East Districts, while a negotiated US$60,000 water and sanitation facility, which was expected to provide twelve boreholes and 28 micro-flash toilets for some district in the Region was yet to be implemented.

Madam Yenli again recalled a US$275,000 worth of medical equipment and consumables the Club in partnership with the Rotary Foundation and Rotary Club of Rocky Mount, Virginia, USA, donated to the then Wa campus of the University for Development Studies (UDS) among others.

On his part, Mr Debrah observed that the Rotary International was delivering on the goals “Take action” and “Unite people” which according to him built on the theme: “Rotary Connect the World”.

He urged the club to be steadfast in its activities to enable it to win a citation with Presidential Distinction.

GNA