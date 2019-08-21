news, story, article

By Florence Afriyie Mensah, GNA



Kunsu (Ash), Aug 21, GNA - As parts of efforts to improve potable water supply and bring relief to the people, the Rotary Club of Kumasi-East on Tuesday handed over a mechanized borehole to the people of Kunsu in the Ahafo Ano South West District of Ashanti.

Mr Francis Tettey Ahwah, the President of the Club, speaking at the ceremony, said the GH¢35,000.00 water project was constructed with support from the Rotary Club of Copenhagen.

It is part of about 14 of such projects the Club had targeted to provide for some selected rural communities in the Ashanti Region to ensure easy access to potable drinking water and improved sanitary conditions.

Mr Ahwah was optimistic that the provision of the new water facility would help reduce access and ease tension that often characterized the community of over 5,000 people.

He advised the people to take sanitation issues seriously, adding that, the Rotary Club of Kumasi East plans to intensify education on sanitation in the area and build an ultramodern place of convenience for community members.

Nana Agyeman Badu Duah I, Chief of Kunsu, lauded the Club for their support and pledged that the people were going to put the facility to good use.

He said the addition of the new borehole was going to help a lot as the community population had increased marginally in recent times.

The Chief used the occasion to urge members to dedicate themselves to on-going projects for its successful completion.

GNA