By Florence Afriyie Mensah, GNA



Kumasi, Sept. 05, GNA – The Rotary Club of Kumasi-East as part of efforts to improve potable water supply and bring relief to the students and staff, has constructed a mechanised borehole for the St. Louis College of Education in Kumasi.

Mr Francis Tettey Ahwah, the President of the Club, handing over the project at a brief ceremony, said the GH¢ 37,000.00 water facility, was constructed with support from the Rotary Club of Copenhagen.

The 5,000 litre capacity borehole, comes with a booster and ten standing pipes.

It is part of 14 of such projects, the Club has targeted to provide for some selected rural communities in the Ashanti Region to ensure easy access to potable drinking water and improved sanitary conditions.

Mr Ahwah was optimistic that the provision of the new water facility would help improve access and ease tension that characterised the students’ population of about 2,500 comprising regular and sandwich students.

He said the Rotary Club of Kumasi-East had in recent years provided several life relieving projects to the people in some selected rural communities in the region.

These included; potable drinking water, construction of school blocks, toilet facilities, health facilities and care services, especially in the control and treatment of Poliomyelitis, malaria treatment and cervical cancer.

He advised the School’s authorities to ensure that there was good maintenance culture to prolong the facility’s lifespan.

Mrs. Comfort Boakye-Mensah, Principal of St. Louis College of Education, said the construction of the facility came at a time that the School spent a lot of money buying water for domestic use on campus.

She said the School had already constructed three of such boreholes through its Internally Generated Funds (IGF), but was facing challenges which needed chemical treatment for it to become wholesome.

The Principal expressed gratitude to the Club and asked that they aided them whenever there was the need to.

