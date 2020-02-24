news, story, article

By Anthony Apubeo, GNA



Chuchuliga (UE), Feb 24, GNA - The Rotary Club of Kumasi-East has constructed and handed over a borehole to Nawasa, a suburb of the Chuchuliga community in the Builsa North District of the Upper East Region.

The facility, valued at GH¢21,000.00 is expected to contribute to resolving the perennial water crises in the area and provide potable water for members of the community to improve their lives.

The project, funded by the Rotary Club of Copenhagan, Denmark, was also in response to a request put forward by one of the members of the Rotary Club of Kumasi-East having had first-hand information about the water situation in the community.





Speaking at the commissioning of the borehole, Mr Francis Tettey Ahwah, President of the Club, explained that the mandate of his outfit among other things was to put smiles on the faces of vulnerable persons and communities through the implementation of some programmes and projects.

He mentioned the construction of boreholes for deprived schools and communities, provision of schools blocks, computers and laboratories among others as some of the projects the Club was undertaking to help improve on the lives of vulnerable people.

He said it was imperative for the Club to assist the community to get good drinking water source that could further be used for other purposes especially domestically.

Mr Ahwah called on members of the community to own the borehole and form a maintenance management system to ensure that the borehole was properly maintained to last long to achieve the purpose for which it was put up.

Mr Thompson Ayaba, the Assemblyman for Azug-Yira Electoral Area, expressed gratitude to the Rotary Club of Kumasi-East and its partners for the kind gesture and said it was a relief to the community.

He disclosed that many communities in the area were battling with water challenges for a long time and appealed to the Club and other Non- Governmental Organisations to assist the communities with good drinking water.

Nab Francis Akankanbegemi Asangalisah II, the Chief of Chuchuliga, on behalf of the people, thanked the Rotary Club for the support saying the Chuchuliga community was predominantly a farming community with a population of about 22,000.

The Chief said the area was confronted with development challenges and appealed to the Rotary Club of Kumasi-East and other development partners to assist them with some social amenities to improve lives.

He said apart from the Maternity ward, which was recently constructed by the Australian High Commission, the Chuchuliga Health Centre operated in a single room and it was affecting healthcare delivery in the area.

