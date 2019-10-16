news, story, article

Accra, Oct. 16, GNA - Three Rotaract Clubs have held a short ceremony at the Flagstaff House Basic School in Accra to mark the Global Hand Washing Day which fell on Tuesday October 15 on the theme: “Clean Hands; Clean Future”.



As part of the ceremony, the clubs, Rotaract Club of Accra-Labone, Rotaract Club of Accra Osu-RE and Rotaract Club of University of Ghana donated veronica buckets, liquid soaps, and hand towels to the school.

They also educated the pupils on the approved procedure in washing their hands.

In her welcome address, Miss Georgina Smith-Abbey, the Headmistress of the school, said the donation came in at the right time when the school was making efforts to acquire some items for the pupils.

Miss Smith-Abbey said “we have been contacting institutions to provide us these items but to no avail. Many schools are part of the WASH programme so they receive these items and we have also tried joining the WASH programme but are yet to do so. So your intervention is timely and we appreciate it.”

Speaking on behalf of the three clubs, President of the Rotaract Club of Accra Osu-RE, Peter Wiafe, said the exercise is in line with the clubs’ mandate of supporting communities in various ways.

Mr Wiafe said “we are here to donate these items as part of activities marking the Global Hand Washing Day for this year. It is our hope that you will put these items into good use and stay healthy.”

Presenting the items to the Headmistress of the school, University of Ghana Rotaract Club President, Vincentia Agbeko urged the pupils to diligently follow the procedure.

She said year’s theme reminds everyone on the need to keep clean hands at all times.

This year’s Global Hand Washing Day focuses on the link between hand washing and food including food hygiene and nutrition. Hand washing is an important part of keeping food safe, preventing diseases and helping children grow stronger.

Rotaract clubs bring together people aged 18-30 to exchange ideas with leaders in the community, develop leadership and professional skills, and have fun through service. In communities worldwide, Rotary and Rotaract members work side by side to take action through service.

From big cities to rural villages, Rotaract is changing communities. Rotaract clubs decide how to organize and run their club, manage their own funds, and carry out activities and service projects aligned with causes that are important to your community.

GNA