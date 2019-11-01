news, story, article

Accra, Nov. 1, GNA – The Representation of the People’s Amendment Act (ROPAA) Committee would pay a nine-day working visit to the United States of America from November 1.



The Committee’s work is in fulfilment of the ROPAA (ACT 699), which gives Ghanaians in the Diaspora the right to vote.

The ROPAA Committee was established by the Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana to roll out comprehensive consultations with stakeholders to operationalize the Act.

A statement issued by the EC and copied to the Ghana News Agency said it is expected that feedback obtained from the consultations during the tour would be factored into the operationalization of the Act.

“Whilst in the United States, the delegation will meet with recognised Ghanaian groups in Washington, DC, Maryland, New York, Massachusetts, Ohio, and New Jersey as well as the US Federal Election Commission in Washington, DC,” it said.

The statement said the team would be led by Dr Bossman E. Asare, Deputy Chairman, Corporate Services of the EC and Chairman of the ROPAA Committee.

The delegation is made up of senior officials of the EC, representatives of political parties and Civil Society Organisations.

The statement said the Committee had earlier this year organized regional visits as well as a trip to Senegal for further consultations with Ghanaians to learn best practices and make recommendations on how ROPAA can be successfully implemented.

GNA