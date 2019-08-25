news, story, article

By Christopher Tetteh/Evans Donkoh, GNA

Sunyani, Aug. 25, GNA - The Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regions Police Command has recorded a drastic decrease in robbery cases from January to July this year.

The number of cases showed a reduction of more than 200 per cent as compared to the same period in 2018, which was 69 but 2019 was 20.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Mr. Godfred Owusu Boateng, the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regions Police Commander announced at a get-together to mark this year’s West Africa Security Services Association (WASSA) celebration in Sunyani.

This achievement resulted from the Police’s strategic and operational tactics employed to fiercely fight crimes and combat highway banditries to minimise and prevent them from happening in the region, he explained.

DCOP Mr. Boateng said the Police was collaborating with the Ghana Private Road Transport Union and other transport unions to provide adequate security for travellers, particularly traders on the notable trading routes in the region.

He said there were many snap check points mounted at robbery-prone areas, in addition to a number of day and night patrols teams working assiduously to stop the criminals from operating.

DCOP Mr. Boateng stressed that to sharpen the skills, competencies, experience and attitude of the personnel, the Command had instituted the provision of monthly rotational in-service weapon and other tactical training for personnel in the three Regions.

He assured that the Police was working efficiently to protect lives and properties of the citizenry and urged the general public to report crimes and other life threatening incidents to the Police for actions to be taken.

GNA