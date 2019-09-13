news, story, article

By Alexander Nyarko Yeboah, GNA



Tema Sept. 13, GNA - The Minister of Roads and Highways has inaugurated the Tema Community Three Junction Road, buit to ease vehicular traffic flow in the harbour enclave.

Mr. Kwasi Amoako Attah unveiled a plague together with the Deputy Minister of Transport and other dignitaries to symbolise the formal completion of the road at short ceremony in Tema.

In a keynote address, Mr. Amoako-Attah observed that the completion of the Tema Port Expansion project, which would be the biggest sea port in West Africa, would mean that huge vessels would dock at the Port, which would create congestion on the road.”

“That is why we had to fix this road to take care of the huge traffic congestion that would result as a result of the activities at the port,” he said.

Mr. Amoako Attah hinted that the project would not be the end of the road expansion around the Port; “We would continue into a six lane dual-carriage road to link the new harbour through the Tema Hospital Road to the three tier Motorway expansion project.”

The Roads Minister informed that there would also be the extension of the Community Three Junction Road to the Nungua Barrier and onwards, through the Beach Road, to the Black Star Square in Accra.

The Deputy Minister of Transport, Mr. Daniel Titus-Glover, said the vision of the President was to improve upon the roads in the nation to facility movements of goods and services as a means of promoting economic advancement.

Mr. Titus-Glover, who was also the Member of Parliament for the Tema East Constituency, congratulated the Minister of Roads and Highways for the numerous road interventions in his constituency which was helping to fight huge traffic situations during peak hours of the day.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MPS, Mr. Mohamed Samara, in giving the project highlights, said ‘Owing to the important nature of the road situated at the crossroads that lead into Accra as well as being the entrance to the New Port, it was necessary that the works were completed as soon as practicable.”

Mr. Samara informed that the objective of the project was to create a new roundabout and four new slip roads within each quadrant of the roundabout to reduce the number of vehicles approaching the roundabout, and the upgraded access and egress lanes to the north, east and westerly approaches. “The project has also created a new access at-grade railway cross to the New Port,” he said.

Mr. Samara said over the past eight months, the Tema-Accra inter-city commuters witnessed the unfolding of the outstanding corporate social initiative as the MPS Project Team, Project Management Consultants and Contractors worked around the clock on the upgrading and improvement of the Tema Community Three Beach Road Junction.

Mr. Samara hinted that the aim of the project was to generally improve the road conditions as existed, “significantly reduce travel time which affected productivity and ultimately cut down on the accidents that happen due to commuters haste to get out of the persistent gridlock within the Tema Region.”

“The upgrade of this road, like our previous CSI projects, demonstrates our shareholders dedication to human life, and commitment to provide solutions that make the greatest difference in our communities,” Mr. Samara hinted.

The redevelopment of the Tema Community Three Junction Road was started in January 2029 after a sod cutting by MPS with support from the Ministry of Roads and Highways and the Ministry of Transport.

The road was opened to the public on 28th of June, 2019 as part of the commencement of operations at MPS Tema Port.

GNA