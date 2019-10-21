news, story, article

By Samuel Akumatey, GNA

Klefe (V/R), Oct. 21, GNA - The Vice President, Dr Alhaji Mahamoud Bawumia, has given assurance that 80 per cent of all road contractors would be paid by November this year for road works to resume across the country.

He said government was “focusing seriously” on the state of the nation’s road networks, and that the remaining 20 per cent of contractors would also be paid 40 per cent of what was being owed them.

The Vice President made this known at a fundraising durbar to climax this year’s Yam Festival celebration of the people of Klefe in the Ho Municipality.

Dr Bawumia said sod would be cut for the construction of the Hohoe to Jasikan, and the Peki to Heve portions of the Eastern Corridor roads before the year 2020.

He also promised the people of Klefe that roads in the town would be completed in “earnest”.

The festival was on the theme: “Moving Forward in Unity for Development”.

Togbe Koku Dzaga XI, Paramount Chief of Klefe Traditional Area said with the increasing population, communal labour, which had helped realise most developmental projects in the area could not meet growing demands, and appealed to government to assist them.

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister who hails from the area, cut the sod for the construction of roads in the town- to be executed by Senam Ghana Limited within 12 months.

A fundraising was held to improve facilities at the Klefe Health Centre such as the digitization of the centre, procurement of laboratory equipment, completion of the dispensary project, and construction of a ten-bed maternity ward.

GNA