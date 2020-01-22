news, story, article

By Victoria Agyemang, GNA

Cape Coast, Jan. 22, GNA - One hundred and eighty three people died through road accidents in the Central Region from January to December last year, the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) has disclosed.

Of the figure, 148 were males and 37 females. Thirty-seven (37) of them the victims were below 18 years.

Compared with the 2018 total of 207, last year's figure represented a decrease of 43.9 per cent.

Mr Victor Kojo Bilson, Acting Central Regional Director of the National Road Safety Authority (NRSCA), made this Known in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Cape Coast.

He said 443 of the accidents were minor, while 309 were serious and 150 fatal.

Giving further statistics, he announced that the Region recorded an increase in road crashes from 905 in 2018 to 1,437 in 2019 involving 679 commercial vehicles, 484 private and 274 motorcycles, leaving 2,307 injured as against 1,591 persons injured in 2018.

However, pedestrian knock-down reduced to 242 cases from 249 the previous.

Mr Bilson cautioned drivers against over speeding, over loading and reckless driving as many of the accidents recorded were as a result of human errors, which could have been prevented, if the drivers had been a little more cautious.

He further advised pedestrians and road users to be extra careful when using the road, while emphasising that the NRSA would continue to play its advocacy role to foster behavioral change in drivers.

