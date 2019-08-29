news, story, article

By Albert Futukpor, GNA Special Correspondent, Stockholm, Sweden



Stockholm, Aug 29, GNA - Dr Jackie King has received the 2019 Stockholm Water Prize for her pioneering research on water flows.



Her work has led to a new kind of tools to help decision-makers assess actual costs and benefits of alterations to rivers.

The prize was presented to Dr King by King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden, Patron of Stockholm Water Prize, at a Royal Award ceremony during World Water Week on Wednesday in Stockholm.

King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden, when congratulating Dr King, praised her ground-breaking research on river ecosystems and the social structures depending on healthy rivers, saying, “This is an important contribution to one of the great global water challenges of our time.”

Dr King, receiving the Prize, said “The award shines a light on African rivers and African science and through me recognises all African scientists. They stand by me tonight as none of us works alone.”

In its citation, the Stockholm Water Prize Nominating Committee noted that “Dr Jackie King has, through scientific rigour, selfless dedication and effective advocacy, transformed the way we think, talk and work with water as a flow of and for life.”

Dr King is an aquatic ecologist who co-founded the Freshwater Research Unit at the University of Cape Town where she was active for almost four decades.

She became influential in the recently established field of Environmental Flows, initially focusing on South African rivers. Later she has worked as a researcher and consultant in more than 20 countries and with governments of the Mekong, Zambezi, Indus and Okavango River Basins, among others.

In addition to her consultancy work, Dr King is Extraordinary Professor at the Institute for Water Studies, University of the Western Cape.

The Stockholm International Water Institute (SIWI) organises the Stockholm Water Prize, which is the world’s most prestigious water award that honours women, men and organisations whose work contributes to the conservation and protection of water resources, and to the well-being of the planet and its inhabitants.

All nominations are reviewed by the world-leading experts of the Stockholm Water Prize Nominating Committee. Thereafter the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences makes the final decision, which is confirmed by the Board of SIWI.

Mr Torgny Holmgren, Executive Director of SIWI, emphasised the importance of bridging the gap between science and policy saying, "Dr King's research has provided tools for decision-makers to enable them to consider the benefits and costs around the management of river systems. Thanks to this new level of detail, governments can now make more informed choices on how they proceed with developing their water resources."

