By Stephen Appiah, GNA



Accra, Sept. 17, GNA - The Revival Restoration Centre of the Assemblies of God Church (RRC, A/G), at Roman Ridge in Accra, has presented a motorbike each to four churches it planted in the Ajumako/Enyan/Essiam District of the Central Region.



The four churches were planted early this year when the RRC, A/G embarked on outreach missions in communities in the District.

The presentation, held at the Lord's Temple of the Church in Accra, formed part of the resolution to promote the gospel in deprived communities through the annual missionary outreach programme.

Apostle Alex Nkrumah, the Head Pastor of the Church, said the motorbikes were to assist the four churches to save souls and transform the lives of people in the remote communities to contribute meaningfully to society.

"I will say that every church that preaches Christ should know that it has a responsibility towards the unreached communities. So we the big churches should assist more and bring the word of God to the people in deprived places," he said.

Apostle Nkrumah urged Christians to take the gospel seriously and rekindle the love they had for each other to make the world a better place.

"The Bible says in the latter days, perilous times will come, and this is what we are seeing now, which calls on us to take the word of God seriously and live by it,” he said.

“Unfortunately, there are many preachers who don't live the word and the love for each other is dying out, so we have to rekindle it to help move this nation forward."

Doctor Philip Amoo, the Missions Coordinator of RRC, A/G, urged the beneficiaries to maintain the motorbikes for a prolonged lifespan to enhance their outreach programmes.

"We support the churches to put up places of worship in the remote areas and also send donations to the needy in the communities," he added.

Pastor Tony Tekyi Elegba, the Head Pastor of Mfanteman East District, Central Region, on behalf of the beneficiaries, commended the Revival Restoration Centre for its unflinching support.

He said the motorbikes would enable them to travel to hard-to-reach areas to preach the gospel to touch lives and urged other well established churches in the country to follow suit.

