By Emmanuel Todd, GNA



Accra, March 16, GNA - The Reverend Thomas Henry Quamson, Head Pastor Assemblies of God, Holy Ghost Worship Centre, Ashaiman, has advised members to take healthy precautions against the outbreak coronavirus in the country.

He said even as God protected his church as recorded in Psalm 91 it was important for members to take precautions.

'We want you to live and we know that none of us will fall to this virus,' he said.

He said they should not entertain any form of fear, but trust in the Lord and take good care of themselves.

He advised members to be guided by the following precautionary measures: regular and thorough washing of hands with soap under running water and use of alcohol based hand sanitizers.

He said even though it was part of the Ghanaian culture to shake hands they should avoid that for the time being and express such gestures differently.

Additionally, he said they should keep a distance of atleast two meters from a person with fever, cough, sneezing and difficulty in breathing.

"Be physically active, drink plenty of water, eat healthy; don't buy or eat from any place at all, avoid stress and have enough sleep," he said.

Members were spotted using hand sanitizers, shaking with elbows, fist and foot to keep safe from infection.

Ghanaians since the confirmation of its six cases of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) have taken diverse measures and change in lifestyle to avert its spread.

