By Bertha Badu-Agyei, GNA



Abetifi, Aug. 23, GNA - Reverend Dr Godwin Nii Noi Odonkor, Chairperson of the Ga Presbytery of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG), has been elected the Clerk of the General Assembly at the just ended 19th General Assembly at Abetifi.

He succeeds Reverend Dr Samuel Ayete-Nyampong, who has ended his seven-year mandate in accordance with Article 27:18(a) of the Church’s Constitution.

Rev. Dr Odonkor comes to the position with a depth of experience from various capacities he has served over the years.

The Clerk-elect was commissioned by the PCG 33 years ago in Accra and ordained a year later at the Christ Presbyterian Church at Akropong-Akuapem.

He has been minister in charge of several congregations including the Grace Congregation, Tema Community 11, as well as Founding and Resident Minister of the Tema Joint Church.

Rev. Dr Odonkor holds a double Bachelor of Arts Degree from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and the University of Ghana, legon.

He had his theological education at the Trinity Theological Seminary, and then proceeded to the University of Hull, Yorkshire, and the Virginia Theological Seminary in Alexandria, Virginia USA, where he was awarded a Doctor of Ministry Degree.

Rev. Dr Odonkor has served on several PCG General Assembly committees including Chairman of the Specialised Ministry Committee, 2014-2017, Chairman of the Candidates Review Panel from 2014-2017 and Chairman of the Scholarship Committee panel from 2015-2017.

He has a wealth of other ecclesiastical experiences both home and abroad.

He is married to Mrs Akweley Odonkor, a registered member of the English Teaching Council, and blessed with two children.

