By Bertha Badu-Agyei/Millicent Tamakloe, GNA



Koforidua, Sept. 28, GNA – Mr Bernard Gyamfi, the Acting General Secretary of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), has called on government to provide the needed working tools and logistics to enhance service delivery in the public sector.

He said it is worrying that many public service institutions lack the requisite tools and logistics to be able to deliver and improve productivity adding that “receiving poor salaries as well as not having the necessary logistics to work is a major worry”.

Mr Gyamfi was speaking at the 10th quadrennial Regional Delegates Conference of the Public Service Workers Union (PSWU) in Koforidua.

He called on union members to make the public aware of their challenges in the delivery of services so that the issues would be addressed to improve their working conditions.

Mr Gyamfi urged workers and members of the PSWU to be innovative in using technological advancements to improve work and be bold to let the public know the challenges that they face.

Mr Ernest Kwami, Eastern Regional Chairman of the PSWU, said the conference was also an opportunity to launch the 60th anniversary of the union at the regional level as well as prepare for the national delegates conference to be held later in the year.

He urged members to take advantage of the Global Labor University Scholarship Programme introduced by the Union to upgrade themselves to stay relevant in the public sector.

As part of the conference some hardworking unionists including Mrs Judith Anku from the Ghana Standards Authority, Sister Josephine Lartebea Obour of the NCCE, Brother Michael Asante NYA, and Brother Prince Yakubu Domera were honoured.

Mr Ernest Kwami was re-elected as Regional Chairperson, Mr Suaku Abudu Issa and Madam Evelyn Asante Obuobisa were elected as first and second Vice Chairpersons respectively, whiles Ms Helena Osei Poku, Ms Olga Quashie and Ms Rejoice Biscoff were elected as Regional women’s Committee Chairperson, Vice and Secretary respectively.

Mr George Augustine Komla and Mr Michael Ahuru Amano were also elected as first and second trustees respectively.

