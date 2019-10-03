news, story, article

By Kodjo Adams, GNA



Accra, Oct. 3, GNA - Mr Pius Enam Hadzide, the Deputy Minister of Information has advised Ghanaians to be more responsible in their usage of social media.

“Social media offers enormous potential for all, particularly, the youth. Users of social media have to be responsible especially in relation to verbal abuse, character assassination, peddling of fake news and dis-information", he said.

The Deputy Minister said this at the opening session of this year's Social Media Week in Accra on the theme: "Stories with Great Influence Come with Great Responsibility".

The event, organised by Interactive Digital and Touchpoint Magna Carta brought together key players in the technology industry and social media enthusiasts to deliberate on ways to make the most of social media in today’s world.

Mr Hadzide said it was crucial for the citizenry to be mindful of what to put on social media.

"The Social Media Week platform, therefore, offers an opportunity to remind ourselves of the responsibility we have in the usage of social media” he said.

Mr Joel Nettey, the Chief Executive Officer, Ninani Group touching on the impact of technology on people's lives and businesses, said even though social media was seen as a blessing or curse, it had come to be an inevitable part of life for people.

"Businesses thrive on the back of social media; social media has engendered communal living and virtual relationships the world over.

Due to the influence social media had on shaping popular culture, empowering individuals and affecting causes or having a negative impact on individuals’ lifestyles, it behooves on users of such platforms to exercise caution in what they churn out,” he said.

However, Social Media has become the world’s most influential storytelling platform and the stories told have the ability to touch and inspire and shake people to their cores.

Ultimately, stories have the power to influence the world and the people who consume them, and with this influence comes responsibility.

