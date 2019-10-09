news, story, article

By Stephen Asante, GNA

Aboabo Number One (Ash), Oct. 09, GNA - President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has counselled the youth in the Zongo communities to be law abiding and show respect to their leaders.

"You should always listen to your leaders and accord them due respect," he said.

President Akufo-Addo, addressing a durbar of chiefs and people of the Ashanti Region Zongo Community at Aboabo Number One in the Asokore-Mampong Municipality, said discipline was critical to the prosperity of any society.

He gave the assurance that the Government would live up to expectation in pursuit of its agenda to develop those areas to appreciable standards.

For that reason, the Ministry of Inner City and Zongo Development was being assisted to implement successfully programmes to create jobs and wealth for the people.

The President said his administration was on course to working assiduously to alleviate poverty amongst the people.

This is being done through pro-poor policies and various socio-economic development projects.

Mr Kwasi Amoako-Atta, the Minister of Roads and Highways, advised the citizenry exercise restraint in relation to execution of road projects in the country.

All road projects being executed, he said, were being carefully and meticulously done to ensure value for money.

The President is currently on a three-day working visit to the Ashanti Region to inspect development projects and interact with the chiefs and people.

