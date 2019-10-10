news, story, article

By Samira Larbie/Victoria Asante, GNA



Accra, Oct. 10, GNA - Mrs Afua Nana Nyamede Lael-Allotey, Africa Child Policy Forum (ACPF) Consultant and Researcher, has called on government to make resources available for the evaluation of child rights policies.

She said resources plays a key role in the implementation process as it would help realize the goals and objectives of stated policies.

Mrs Lael-Allotey said this on Wednesday at a validation workshop for country case study on Girls in Law, Policy, and Practice in Ghana.

The workshop was held in partnership with the Ghana NGO Coalition on the Child Rights Coalition (GNCRC), to promote the rights of children in African countries.

Mrs Lael-Allotey said Ghana has been progressive in terms of joining, signing onto treaties and ratifying conventions as far as the girl child’s protection is concerned but the implementation has always been the challenge.

She said to be able to implement such policies, evidence on what the law says with statistical data and reporting must be made available to lawmakers to aid the effort.

Citing the free Senior High School as an example, Mrs Lael-Allotey said, there is the need for political will to ensure that policy publicly advocated, actually gets implemented.

Mrs Lael-Allotey said to achieve the goals of the policies, sensitization must be put in place to get parents on board to play their roles in protecting the right of girls.

She said teachers must be trained on girl’s rights as they also play a useful role in their development.

She said there is the need for Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection centres to be created to receive complaints on issues such as child abuse, rape, defilement and child labour amongst others.

Dr Violet Odala, Programme Manager Children and the Law ACPF, said the workshop dubbed ‘’Girls in Law’, was to discuss and make recommendations towards the advocacy on the rights of girls and effective implementation of the policies.

She said the project, which is being done in collaboration with Plan International, the Canadian Embassy and Ethiopia, seeks to conduct a study on the Girls in Law Policy and Practice and Ghana was among the countries chosen as case study.

Dr Odala urged government to put in extra measures beyond what has been provided and lay out specific measures to protect the girl child.

She said every child has the right to education but the right to education for a girl and that of boys are still different, hence the need to address this challenge.

GNA