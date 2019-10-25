news, story, article

By Florence Afriyie Mensah, GNA



Baakoniaba (Ash), Oct. 25, GNA – Mr Sunny Verghese, Co-Founder and Group Chief Executive Officer of Olam International, said Ghana needs to resort to aggressive and sustainable food production to ensure food security and enhance the operations of agro-processing industries.

Ghana should also encourage its farmers to conduct their activities in an environmentally-friendly manner to reduce greenhouse emissions, which had resulted in the loss of global biodiversity.

Mr Verghese made the call when he led the Board of Directors of Olam International to inspect a model farm at Baakoniaba in the Atwima Mponua District.

He also handed over a three-unit classroom block and a mechanized borehole constructed at the cost of GH¢400,000.00 to the Junior High School in the community.

Mr Verghese said Olam International, since its operations in Ghana about 25 years ago, had taken steps to build systems that allowed farmers to be productive with less resources to make them prosperous in their businesses.

Olam had also developed thriving rural communities, provided safe drinking water and educational infrastructure, while promoting the health and well-being of the people.

Mr Verghese said the Baakoniaba Community Model Farm was a “clean system of what can be done to produce food sustainably, going forward.”

He said the Model cocoa plantation had about 50 per cent higher yields than the average yield in Ghana and rich in organic matter.

If Ghanaian farmers could adopt these good farming practices it would result in higher yields and increased incomes to reduce poverty, he added.

Olam is one of the leading food and agri-business companies in Ghana and also the largest private Licensed Buying Company in the cocoa sector.

The Company buys cashew from more than 28,000 farmers.

Mr Charles Ali, the Head Teacher of Baakoniaba D/A JHS, who spoke on behalf of the community, expressed appreciation at the enormous contribution by Olam in the development of the area.

GNA